New Thought topic: ‘A Day in the Temple’

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

All are welcome to join New Thought Center (NTC) on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 10:30 a.m. for our presentation: “A Day in the Temple.”

Guest speakers Karen Aspin and Rebecca Cortez will be sharing music, meditation and a slide presentation of their visit to the Italian eco-spiritual community Damanhur, which is known for its underground temple.

We welcome people of all religions, genders, cultures and races to our services, where we celebrate the Science of Mind and positive thinking.

Please notice we have begun winter hours, 10:30 a.m. on Sundays.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

