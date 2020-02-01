New Thought to hear ‘Conscious Self-Evolution’

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“Evolution is the passing of spirit into form, the coming forth of spirit into manifestation. Evolution is the awakening of the soul to a recognition of its unity with the Whole.” — Dr. Ernest Holmes.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living this Sunday, Feb. 2, at 10:30 a.m., when our congregant speaker will be Theresa Howard, RScP, a Science of Mind practitioner. Her topic will be “Conscious Self-Evolution.” Howard believes that since evolution is happening to all of us, we might as well consciously participate and have input as to what we evolve into.

Also on Sunday, Feb. 2, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., we invite all who enjoy sharing their writing with others to join our writing group for “Stories To Tell Us.” More information can be found on the website: Stories2TellUs.com.

We welcome people of all religions, cultures, races and lifestyles to our services, where we celebrate the Science of Mind and positive thinking.

Our community of affirmative-minded people share joy, laughter and awareness of connection to spirit, and our ability to co-create a life of infinite possibilities.

We will have spirited live music.

Meditation circle

We invite the public to enjoy our weekly meditation circle each Wednesday at 6 p.m., weather permitting.

Upcoming events

Thursday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m.: Movie: “Co-Creating At Its Best” with Dr. Wayne Dyer and Esther Hicks.

Saturday, Feb. 8: “Opening Your Heart to Highways of Spirituality.” Time to be determined.

Sunday, Feb. 9: “Academy Award Gala.” Time to be determined.

Tuesday, Feb. 10, 6:30 p.m.: Band practice. We invite musicians and singers to join in our band.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought).

Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Religion, Top Stories