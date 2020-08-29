New Thought to hear about the healing power within

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center

for Inspirational Living

“A realization of the presence of God is the most powerful healing agency known. Healing is the result of clear thinking.” — Esther Hicks.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living this Sunday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m. for our presentation, “The Healing Power Within All of Us.” Our speaker will be Shayla White Eagle McClure.

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Thursday, Sept. 3, 6 to 8 p.m. at Best Western Lodge. Come to the Courtyard Concert to benefit Habitat For Humanity. Music by Bob Hemenger. Please bring lawn chair or blanket and picnic snacks. There will be a cash bar available. Tickets will be available at the door, or call/text 309-6067.

Thursday, Sept. 17, 6 to 8 p.m. will feature the Retro Cats and will benefit Rise Above Violence. Outside alcohol is not allowed. Text 309-6067 for more information.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes living a spiritually centered life, and promotes the philosophies of Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. New Thought honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn, or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Best Western Lodge (elevator available), except for the Aug. 16 outdoor service.

Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com, mailing P.O. Box 1052 Pagosa Springs 81147, or calling 309-6067. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Channel).