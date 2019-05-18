New Thought to hear about ‘Practical Principles with Dr. Ernest Holmes and The Science of Mind’

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

All are welcome to join the Rev. Janet Wyrick and New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC, formerly the Pagosa Community of New Thought) this Sunday, May 19, at 10 a.m. when we will share “Practical Principles with Dr. Ernest Holmes and The Science of Mind.”

Every person is a center in the consciousness of God. You were born with wings — why prefer to crawl through life?

We will have spirited live music.

Meditation circle

NTC holds Meditation and Healing Circle each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome. Instruction is provided for beginners.

Upcoming events

Reiki classes are held at NTC.

Please call NTC for more information. Donations are appreciated.

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures, and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052, or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.

