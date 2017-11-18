New Thought to hear about personal Thanksgiving: Celebrating more of your divine self

- News
By Lisa Burnson
Special to The PREVIEW
On Sunday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m., Pagosa Community of New Thought will present the Rev. Jamie Martin from Sedona, Ariz., for a special Thanksgiving service.
She will speak on the topic of “Celebrating Your Divine Self.” During this presentation, Martin will explore methods for building patterns which increase our ability to feel naturally connected with our divine self, and to release patterns that impede our ability to be successful accomplishing this.
Martin will also be available for an experiential workshop expanding on this topic later that afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m. By request, the workshop will end prior to the Broncos game.
Martin will be available all day and evening on Monday, Nov. 20, and Tuesday, Nov. 21, for private consulting and for sharing soul readings.
During soul readings, Martin demonstrates to participants how their soul is wired to achieve their heart’s desire and their soul’s purpose. Her work reveals to people the reasons why their life flows so well at times, yet is blocked at other times when their soul’s authenticness is not in balance. These sessions are loving and fun, and often give participants tremendous insight in learning more about themselves and others so that each person can reach their purpose and foster the same abilities in others.
Appointments with Martin can be scheduled for one hour. Love offerings are greatly appreciated.
Our next movie/discussion group will be on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. We will view the film “Ten Questions for the Dalai Lama.” All are welcome to attend.
Sunday morning services are held at 10 a.m. and movie/discussions are held at 10 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of the month. We are located at 40 North 15th St. We welcome everyone to come and join us — lift your heart and spirit in song, prayer and meditation. You will do amazing things. Welcome home. We’ve been waiting for you.
For information about the church, attend a service, email PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, call 749-9020, or mail to P.O. Box 1052 Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052. You can also find us on Facebook or at our website: www.PagosaNewThought.org.
