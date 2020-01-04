New Thought to hear about opening yourself to more

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“The source of your supply is immense. It’s all there waiting for you — Just waiting for you to tap into it.” — Tony Bourroughs.

All are welcome to join the New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC) on Sunday, Jan. 5, at 10:30 a.m. for our presentation, “The Source of Your Supply is Immense.” We will resolve to release old ideas and disappointments that do not serve our forward progression, and be inspired to create room for our goals and dreams to come into our lives.

Also on Sunday, Jan. 5, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., we invite all who enjoy writing in the company of others to join our writing group for “Stories To Tell Us.”

We welcome people of all religions, cultures, races and lifestyles to our services, where we celebrate the Science of Mind and positive thinking.

Our community of affirmative-minded people share joy, laughter and awareness of connection to spirit and our ability to co-create a life of infinite possibilities.

We will have spirited live music.

Meditation circle

We invite the public to enjoy our weekly meditation circle each Wednesday at 6:15 p.m., weather permitting.

Upcoming events

Saturday, Jan. 11, 2 p.m.: “Manifestation Magic.”

Jan. 18, Vision Board Workshop, time to be determined.

Please call NTC for more information about these events.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought).

