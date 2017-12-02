New Thought to focus on gratitude Sunday

- News
By Lisa Burnson
Special to The PREVIEW
December is an ideal month to focus on gratitude. With so much love, friendship and generosity coming our way at this time of year, we ask ourselves, “Are we ready to receive?” and “Are our hearts open enough?”
How can we open our hearts to take in all the blessings available? Dr. Ernest Holmes believed that heaven is on earth and that we experience it to the degree that we become conscious of it. Dr. Wayne Dyer believed that heaven on earth is a choice we make, not a place to find. Becoming conscious of our heavenly experiences on earth is a step towards gratitude.
On Sunday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. please join the Rev. Janet Wyrick at Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) to acknowledge the many aspects in our life that we can be thankful for: friends, family, friendship, the areas of abundance we experience and the depth of our spiritual lives. Join us in appreciation of our growth experiences and the way they expand our capacity for greater good and gather together in gratitude.
Our next Saturday movie/discussion group will be held on Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. We will view the film “Spiritual Liberation” featuring Dr. Michael Beckwith.
Please be part of our Sunday services at 10 a.m. and/or come to our Saturday movie/discussions, held at 10 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of the month. PCNT is located at 40 N. 15th Street in the Momentum Fitness building.
For information about the church, join us at our service, email PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, call 949-9020 or mail to P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052. Find us on Facebook or our website: www.PagosaNewThought.org.
PCNT honors all lifestyles, belief systems, religious paths and people for who they are: children of the Divine. We welcome you and your insights, beliefs, knowledge and talents. New Thought is a trans-denominational philosophy, and draws from all the world’s major religions to teach universal principles and spiritual concepts for a positive, joyful life. We welcome all to be part of this spiritual adventure.
