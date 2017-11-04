New Thought to examine ability to learn from all sources, channels

- News
By Janet Wyrick
Special to The PREVIEW
“Spirit Invincible, Who Am I? One who looks outside dreams — One who looks within awakens.” — Carl Jung.
Did you ever stop to think that you are a spiritual and mental broadcasting station and that messages are going out from you in all directions, perhaps even while you are asleep — messages that have an influence on your environment and the people around you?
There is a place where our physical bodies begin and leave off, but the mind has no such limitations and our thoughts penetrate everything around us. We are all broadcasting stations, whether we know it or not.
Our thoughts, feelings and emotions, our faiths and fears tend make an imprint on our environment. We are also receiving sets.
“It is fascinating to think that we are both mental broadcasting and receiving sets. It will be even more wonderful when we learn to broadcast only the kind of messages that we wish to have in return.” — Ernest Holmes.
Please join the Rev. Janet Wyrick this Sunday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. to explore who we are, and to examine our ability to learn from all sources and channels. Man’s destiny is divine and sure.
Our Saturday, Nov. 4, morning movie and discussion will feature the film “Change Your Thoughts — Change Your Life: Living the Wisdom of the Tao,” with Dr. Wayne Dyer, author of “Real Magic” and “Wishes Fulfilled.” All are welcome to attend.
Sunday morning services are held at 10 a.m. and movie/discussions are held at 10 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of the month. We are located at 40 North 15th St. We welcome everyone to come and join us — lift your heart and spirit in song, prayer and meditation. You will do amazing things. Welcome home. We’ve been waiting for you.
For information about the church, attend a service, email PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, call 749-9020, or mail to P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052. You can also find us on Facebook or at our website: www.PagosaNewThought.org.
