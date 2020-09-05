New Thought to discuss the gift of generosity

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center

for Inspirational Living

“Generosity is the most natural outward expression of an inner attitude of compassion and loving kindness.” — Dalai Lama.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living this Sunday, Sept. 6, at 10 a.m. for our presentation: “The Gift of Generosity: An Expression of Love.” Our speaker will be Shayla White Eagle McClure.

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Thursday, Sept. 3, 6 to 8 p.m. at Best Western Lodge, come to the Courtyard Concert to benefit Habitat For Humanity. Music by Bob Hemenger. Please bring lawn chair or blanket and picnic snacks. There will be a cash bar available. Tickets will be available at the door, or call/text 309-6067.

Thursday, Sept. 17, 6 to 8 p.m. will feature the Retro Cats and will benefit Rise Above Violence.

Outside alcohol is not allowed. Text 309-6067 for more information.