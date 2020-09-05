New Thought to discuss the gift of generosity

- News
By Lisa Burnson
New Thought Center
for Inspirational Living
“Generosity is the most natural outward expression of an inner attitude of compassion and loving kindness.” — Dalai Lama.
All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living this Sunday, Sept. 6, at 10 a.m. for our presentation: “The Gift of Generosity: An Expression of Love.” Our speaker will be Shayla White Eagle McClure.
We will have spirited live music.
Upcoming events
Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.
Thursday, Sept. 3, 6 to 8 p.m. at Best Western Lodge, come to the Courtyard Concert to benefit Habitat For Humanity. Music by Bob Hemenger. Please bring lawn chair or blanket and picnic snacks. There will be a cash bar available. Tickets will be available at the door, or call/text 309-6067.
Thursday, Sept. 17, 6 to 8 p.m. will feature the Retro Cats and will benefit Rise Above Violence.
Outside alcohol is not allowed. Text 309-6067 for more information.