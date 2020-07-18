New Thought to discuss spiritual responsibility

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center

for Inspirational Living

“We have a spiritual responsibility to be consciously grateful, because that energy’s frequency flows from us and assists in our healing, our brothers’ and sisters’ healing, and ultimately, the healing of the planet.” -— Louise Hay.

All are welcome to join the New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC) this Sunday, July 19, at 10 a.m. for our presentation: “Spiritual Responsibility and Transparency of Truth: The Birthing of a Higher Consciousness.” Spiritual responsibility has been described as taking responsibility for one’s life as the path of spiritual growth. Our speaker will be Shayla White Eagle McClure.

We will have spirited live music.

Our sanctuary is sanitized and set up for social distancing.

Staying home? Please tune into our YouTube channel: Pagosa New Thought.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Wednesday, July 22, 5 to 7 p.m., Chamber of Commerce Sundowner at our open house at the NTC. Lively music by the Retrocats. Call/text (970) 309-6067 for more information.

Thursday, July 23, 6: to 7:30 p.m. Reception for traveling shamans: Harmony Fire Eagle, Gushikawa, and Terra Raye at the NTC. Refreshments and delightful conversation.

Please join us for our summer series: “Courtyard Concerts” in August and September featuring several local bands and supporting several local charities. Bring a lawn chair, picnic blanket, picnic snacks and enjoy these evening events on Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Outside alcohol is not allowed. Contact Shayla by texting (970) 309-6067 for more information.

About us

The NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. The NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge.