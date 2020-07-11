New Thought to discuss new paradigms

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center

for Inspirational Living

“By each of us making a commitment to work on issues inside of our self and out in the world — and to inspire others to do the same — we are building a foundation for a new paradigm.” — wanttoknow.info.

A paradigm is described as a set of beliefs that replaces another set of beliefs that is believed to no longer apply. It is a new way of thinking or doing things that replaces the old ways.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC) this Sunday, July 12, at 10 a.m. for our presentation: “New Paradigms: New Times, New Thoughts.” Our speaker will be Shayla White Eagle McClure.

We will have spirited live music.

Our sanctuary is sanitized and set up for social distancing.

Staying home? Please tune into our YouTube channel: Pagosa New Thought.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Thursday, July 30, 6 p.m.: Outdoor concert in the courtyard. More information to follow.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought).