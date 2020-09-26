New Thought to discuss divine grace

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center

for Inspirational Living

“Problems will dissolve if you knew how worthy and deserving you are of all the joys life has to offer.” — Anita Moorjani.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living this Sunday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m. for our presentation: “Divine Grace — Accepting Your Good: Your Right To Receive.” Many of us are proficient at giving, but reluctant to receive. We are in need of allowing and accepting good from others, and allowing the Law of Circulation to continue.

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

There will be a Masquerade Party Oct. 30. Please call 309-6067 for more information.

Prosperity Class is beginning soon. Date and time to be determined. Call/text 309-6067 for more information.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes living a spiritually centered life, and promotes the philosophies of Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. New Thought honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling 309-6067. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Channel).