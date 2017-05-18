New Thought to discuss creative thought

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

Creative thought — the greatest discovery. This Sunday at Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT), we will discuss the power of creative thought and how it can be used for the benefit of self and others.

We welcome everyone to learn this basic principle of New Thought philosophy, and encourage participants to share their experiences using creative thought. The presentation will be lead by the Rev. Janet Wyrick.

Those who have a Science of Mind Study Guide are encouraged to bring it on Sunday. There will be additional copies for use available at PCNT.

Ernest Holmes wrote: If we “use our thought for life-giving purpose, with the desire to bless everything we touch, nothing but good can come to us.”

PCNT honors all lifestyles, belief systems, religious paths and people for who they are: children of the Divine. New Thought is a trans-denominational philosophy, and draws from all the world’s major religions to teach universal principles and spiritual concepts for a positive, joyful life. We welcome all to be part of this spiritual adventure.

Weekly Sunday gatherings are held at 10 a.m. at the PCNT center at 2800 Cornerstone Drive, across from Sears.

For information about the church, attend a Sunday service, email PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, call 749-9020, or mail to P.O. Box 1052 Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052. You can also find us on Facebook or at our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.

