New Thought to consider the road for expression of spirit

“Life is the expression of spirit through matter. To make life manifest requires the union of spirit and body.” — Daniel Palmer.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC) this Sunday, April 26, at 10 a.m. for our presentation, “The Road Less Taken for True Expression of Spirit.” Our speaker will be Shayla White Eagle McClure.

Our sanctuary is sanitized and set up for physical distancing.

Staying home? Check out our YouTube channel: Pagosa New Thought Center.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Join us for our weekly Call for Inspiration this Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Call (605) 475-4002, PIN 285254#. It features speakers across the country.

New Moon Drumming Circle will be this Thursday, April 23, at 7 p.m. at the NTC.

Cancellations

Due to public health concerns, we are canceling the following events until further notice:

Stories To Tell Us, scheduled each Sunday at 2 p.m., is canceled.

Fountain of Youth and Yoga Stretches are canceled until further notice.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought).

