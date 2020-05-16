New Thought service to discuss embracing love

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“Love is within us. Denying love is our only problem. Embracing it is the only answer. Through the power of love, we can let go of past history and begin again. Love heals, forgives, and makes whole.” — Dr. Ernest Holmes.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC) this Sunday, May 17, at 10 a.m. for our weekly service. Our sanctuary is sanitized and set up for social distancing.

Staying home? Please tune in to our YouTube channel: Pagosa New Thought.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Join us for our weekly Call for Inspiration, featuring speakers across the country, this Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Call (605) 475-4002, Pin 285254#.

Cancellations

Due to public health concerns, we are canceling the following events until further notice:

Stories To Tell Us, scheduled each Sunday at 2 p.m., is canceled until further notice.

Fountain of Youth and Yoga Stretches are canceled until further notice.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought).

