New Thought returning to summer hours

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC) this Sunday, April 19, at 10 a.m. for our presentation, “Off to See the Wizard: Adventures on the Yellow Brick Road.” Our speaker will be Theresa Howard, science of mind practitioner.

Please notice that we are returning to summer hours. We will be upholding social distancing and disinfection recommendations. If you are unable to join on Sunday, please watch on our YouTube channel: Pagosa New Thought.

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Cancellations

Due to public health concerns, we are canceling the following events until further notice:

Earth Day activities, scheduled for April 17 through 19, are canceled.

Stories To Tell Us, scheduled each Sunday at 2 p.m., is canceled.

Fountain of Youth and Yoga Stretches are canceled until further notice.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought).

