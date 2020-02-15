New Thought presentation: ‘The Sovereignty of Love’

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“As light overcomes the darkness, so the radiant presence of Love and Peace dissipates fear, hate, and confusion.” — Dr. Ernest Holmes.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living on Sunday, Feb. 16 for our Heart Month presentation: “The Sovereignty of Love.” Let’s continue to build on love together. Our guest speaker will be Sophia Lugo.

Also on Sunday, Feb. 16, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., we invite all who enjoy sharing their writing with others to join our writing group for “Stories To Tell Us.” More information can be found on the website: Stories2TellUs.com.

We welcome people of all religions, cultures, races, and lifestyles to our services, where we celebrate the Science of Mind and positive thinking.

Our community of affirmative-minded people share joy, laughter and awareness of connection to spirit, and our ability to co-create a life of infinite possibilities.

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

Thursday, Feb. 13, 6 p.m.: Open Your Heart Ceremony.

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2 p.m.: “Prevent Diabetes and Fatty Liver with Diabetic/Keto Friendly Sweets.”

Sunday, Feb. 16, 2 p.m.: “Stories to Tell Us.”

Thursday, Feb. 20, 6 p.m.: Movie: “Tomorrowland.”

Saturday, Feb. 22: “Release from Original Soul Contract of Duality.” Time to be determined.

Sunday, Feb. 23, 6 p.m.: New Moon Drumming Circle.

Thursday, Feb. 27, 6 p.m.: “Balance Body and Organs with Soft Tissue Manipulation” with Scott VanderWall, D.C.

The Prosperity Class will be beginning soon. Please call New Thought Center for more information regarding these events.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought).

Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Religion, Top Stories