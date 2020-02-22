New Thought presentation: ‘No Boundaries: The Divinity of the Soul Has No Limits’

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“You are a divine creation, a being of light. You are beloved, a miracle, a part of perfection.” — Dr. Wayne Dyer.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC) this Sunday, Feb. 23, at 10:30 a.m. for our presentation: “No Boundaries: The Divinity of Your Soul Has No Limits.” Our speaker will be Shayla White Eagle McClure.

Divinity is the fundamental essence of all people. It is the spirit within. Once awakened to the divine aspects of ourselves, we are aware of the divinity in others, and we are able to promote divinity in the world around us.

Also on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., we invite all who enjoy sharing their writing with others to join our writing group for “Stories To Tell Us.” More information can be found on the website: Stories2TellUs.com.

Upcoming events

Thursday, Feb. 20, 6 p.m.: Movie: “Tomorrowland.”

Saturday, Feb. 23, 6 p.m.: New Moon Drumming Circle.

Tuesday. Feb. 25, 6:30 p.m.: Band practice. Musicians and singers are encouraged to join.

Thursday, Feb. 27, 6 p.m.: “Balance Body and Organs with Soft Tissue Manipulation” with Dr. Scott VanderWall, D.C.

Prosperity class beginning soon. Please call NTC for more information regarding these events.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought).

