New Thought presentation: ‘Message from the Shamans’

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center

for Inspirational Living

“The oak trees endure the wintry storm and the summer’s heat, and — not unlike ourselves — seem to flourish by them.” — Sitting Bull.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center (NTC) this Sunday, July 26, at 10 a.m. for our presentation: “Message From The Shamans.”

A shaman is a spiritual leader in tribal traditions who is an intermediary between heaven and earth and who guides and provides healing for the human experience and the world we live in. Please join Harmony Fire Eagle, Gushikawa, Terra Raye and Shayla White Eagle for divine messages.

We will have spirited live music.

Our sanctuary is sanitized and set up for social distancing.

Staying home? Please tune into our YouTube channel: Pagosa New Thought.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Thursday, July 23, 6 to 7:30 p.m.: Reception for traveling shamans: Harmony Fire Eagle, Gushikawa and Terra Raye at the NTC. Refreshments and insightful conversation.

Please join us for our summer series: “Courtyard Concerts,” on Aug. 6 and 20 ,and Sept. 3 and 17. Each evening will feature local musicians, including Bob Hemenger, The Retro Cats and Cosmic Lightfoot, and will benefit local charities, including Chimney Rock, Habitat for Humanity and Rise Above Violence. Bring a lawn chair, blanket and picnic snacks and enjoy these evening events on Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Outside alcohol is not allowed. Contact Shayla by texting 309-6067 for more information.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).