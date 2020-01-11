New Thought presentation: ‘May the Force Be With You’

“When you’re matched up to the energy of peace and love, you regain the power of your source — that being the power to manifest your desires, to summon well-being and to attract abundance.” —Dr. Wayne Dyer.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC) this Sunday, Jan. 12, at 10:30 a.m. for our presentation “May the Force Be With You.” Embrace your gift of intuition and enlist your helpers, the angelic realms, and more within your heart. Our speaker will be Shayla White Eagle McClure.

Also on Sunday, Jan. 12, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., we invite all who enjoy writing in the company of others to join our writing group for “Stories To Tell Us.”

We welcome people of all religions, cultures, races and lifestyles to our services, where we celebrate the Science of Mind and positive thinking.

Our community of affirmative-minded people share joy, laughter and awareness of connection to spirit and our ability to co-create a life of infinite possibilities.

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

Thursday, Jan. 9, 6 p.m.: Movie: “Fat, Sick and Nearly Dead,” the story of a man who changed his life through better nutrition.

Saturday, Jan. 11, 2 p.m.: “Manifestation Magic” workshop.

Thursday, Jan. 16, 6 p.m.: “Fountain of Youth: Ancient Rites for Longevity.”

Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: “Increasing and Enhancing Your Natural Gift of Intuition.”

Sunday, Jan. 19, 10:30 a.m.: “Opening Gateways in Your Life: 40 Day Manifestation.”

Thursday, Jan. 23, 6 p.m.: “Forever Young: Better Health Through Nutritious Eating Habits.”

Please call NTC for more information about these events.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

