New Thought presentation: ‘A Prayer for World Peace’

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“Make me a channel of your peace. Where there is hatred, let me sow love, where there is injury, pardon, where there is doubt, faith, where there is despair, hope, where there is darkness, light” — St. Francis.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC) this Sunday, Jan. 26, at 10:30 a.m. for our presentation, “A Prayer for World Peace.” Our guest speakers will be Rica Potenz and Thomas Davenport.

Jan. 26 is “Membership Sunday” at NTC, when all members will receive a New Thought membership certificate. There will be an honoring of the founders. We will have a healthy potluck afterwards with chai tea, healthy snacks and more.

Also on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., we invite all who enjoy writing in the company of others to join our writing group for “Stories To Tell Us.” More information can be found on the website Stories2TellUs.com.

We welcome people of all religions, cultures, races and lifestyles to our services, where we celebrate the Science of Mind and positive thinking.

Our community of affirmative-minded people share joy, laughter and awareness of connection to spirit, and our ability to co-create a life of infinite possibilities.

We will have spirited live music.

Meditation circle

We invite the public to enjoy our weekly meditation circle each Wednesday at 6 p.m., weather permitting.

Upcoming events

Thursday, Jan. 23, 6 p.m.: “Feeling Depleted? Health and Wellness Lifestyle” with local herbalist Sam Johnson.

Thursday, Jan. 30, 6 p.m.: Movie: “Co-Creating At Its Best” with Dr. Wayne Dyer and Esther Hicks.

Saturday, Feb. 1: “Reversing Diabetes and Toxic Build Up,” time to be determined.

Sunday, Feb. 2, at 10:30 a.m.: “Conscious Self Evolution” with Theresa Howard, RScP.

Please call New Thought Center for more information about these events.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought).

