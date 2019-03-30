New Thought group to discuss ‘A Time Of New Growth’

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“Spring is a great time for us to tune into nature, as we prepare to ‘cast out the darkness’ and more fully step into the light.” — the Rev. Diane Harmony.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC, formerly Pagosa Community of New Thought) as we discuss “A Time Of New Growth” this Sunday, March 31, at 10:30 a.m. Participate in “weeding” what does not serve us and planting new seeds of happiness, health and abundance.

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

On Thursday, March 28, we will view and discuss the film “The Celestine Prophecy.” Donations are appreciated.

On Saturday, March 30, a class titled “The Shaman’s Tools” will be held.

On Saturday, March 30, there will be an ecstatic dance at the PLPOA clubhouse.

Reiki classes are held at NTC.

Please contact NTC for more information.

Science of Mind classes

On Sunday, March 31, at 9 a.m., we will hold a Science of Mind discussion group. All interested persons are welcome.

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052, or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.

Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Religion, Top Stories