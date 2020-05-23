New Thought discussion: power or force?

By Lisa Burnson

“Power has to do with motive and principle. Power supports the significance of life itself. Power applies to what uplifts, dignifies, and ennobles you. Power needs no justification, whereas force must always be justified.” — Stretton Smith.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC) this Sunday, May 24, at 10 a.m. for our presentation, “Power vs. Force: Your Spiritual Divinity is Calling.” Our speaker will be Shayla White Eagle McClure.

Our sanctuary is sanitized and set up for social distancing.

Staying home? Please tune into our YouTube channel: Pagosa New Thought.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Inspirational conference call is on Tuesday, May 26, at 6 p.m., featuring speakers from across the country. All are welcome to join in by calling (605) 475-4002, PIN: 285254#.

This Thursday, May 21, at 6 p.m., local herbalist Sam Johnson will be speaking on “The Causes And Effects of Honey Bee Decline.”

Cancellations

Due to public health concerns, we are canceling the following events until further notice:

Stories To Tell Us is canceled until further notice.

Fountain of Youth and Yoga Stretches are canceled until further notice.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought).

