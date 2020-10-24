New Thought community to hear about ‘The Power of Group Intention’

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center

for Inspirational Living

“Thoughts are an actual ‘something’ with the capacity to change physical matter.” — Lynne McTaggart.

The power of intentions and of prayer has been demonstrated in many controlled studies. Do the intenders/prayers need to be in the same location of each other or with the receiver of their intention? Do the intenders need to be holding the intention at the same time? How many intenders are necessary to make a change in the target of their intention?

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for our presentation: “The Power of Group Intention” this Sunday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m. Participants will be encouraged to share their own experiences with holding intentions.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Band practice is every Tuesday evening. We welcome musicians and singers to join our band.

The Masquerade Party will be Friday Oct. 30, from 7 to 10 p.m. Bob Hemenger and The Retro Cats will be playing live. Appetizers and drinks will be available for purchase. Silent auction donations are welcome. Please call 309-6067 for ticket information.

There will be a prosperity class beginning in November. There will be day and evening classes, and participation by phone will be available in order to accommodate all who are interested. Date and time to be determined. Call/text 309-6067 for more information.

Library

The New Thought Center has a large library of inspirational and spiritual books. To borrow or donate a book, please come to the New Thought Center prior to Sunday service or Meditation Circle.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes living a spiritually centered life, and promotes the philosophies of Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. New Thought honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling 309-6067. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Channel).