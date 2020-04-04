New Thought community to hear about heart power and healing

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC) this Sunday, April 5, at 10:30 a.m. for our presentation, “Heart Power — The Beauty of an Open Heart — Love is the Answer for Planetary Healing.” Join Shayla White Eagle McClure on our YouTube channel on Sunday for live spirited music with Bruce Wayne and our music department and Theresa Howard, our meditation guide.

Free conference prayer and inspiration calls

Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m.: (605) 475- 3200, PIN 645907# with the Rev. Dr. Temple Hayes.

Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m.: (605) 475-4002, PIN 285254# with McClure, with roundtable talks with several spiritual leaders across the country for spiritual upliftment.

Walk heartward to heal.

Cancellations

Due to public health concerns, we are canceling the following events until further notice:

Earth Day Activities, scheduled for April 17 through 19, are canceled.

Stories To Tell Us, scheduled each Sunday at 2 p.m., are canceled.

Fountain of Youth and Yoga Stretches are canceled until further notice.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought).

