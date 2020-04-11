New Thought community to consider ‘The Great Awakening’

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

All are invited to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC) this Sunday, April 12, for our YouTube presentation: “The Great Awakening: Our Time to Renew, Rebirth our Spiritual Faith, and Walk our Truth.” Join Shayla White Eagle McClure on our YouTube channel Pagosa New Thought on Sunday featuring live spirited music with Bruce Wayne and our music department, and Theresa Howard, our meditation guide.

There are free conference prayer and inspiration calls on Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m. — (605) 475- 3200 PIN 645907# with the Rev. Dr. Temple Hayes — and on Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m. — (605) 475-4002 PIN 285254# — with McClure with roundtable talks with several spiritual leaders across the country for spiritual upliftment.

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Cancellations

Due to public health concerns, we are canceling the following events until further notice:

Earth Day activities, scheduled for April 17 through 19, are canceled.

Stories To Tell Us, scheduled each Sunday at 2 p.m, is canceled.

Fountain of Youth and Yoga Stretches are canceled until further notice.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought).

