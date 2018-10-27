New Thought community to consider ‘The Art of Abundance’

- News
By Janie Garms
Special to The PREVIEW
“Thoughts of lack manifest as limitation. Thoughts of abundance manifest as success and happiness.” — Dr. Ernest Holmes.
Join the Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) on Sunday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. to hear the Rev. Jane Wyrick teach “The Art of Abundance.”
Live music for this week will be Kirtan, which is a devotional practice that uses song to elevate heart and mind.
PCNT, is a New Thought center, based on fostering living a spiritually centered life, and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers.
We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.
PCNT holds a meditation and healing circle every Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend. No experience is necessary.
PCNT holds Sunday services each week at 10 a.m. at the Momentum Fitness building, 40 N. 15th St.
Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, mail P.O. Box 1052 Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052, or call (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website:www.PagosaNewThought.org.
