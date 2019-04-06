New Thought Center to present ‘The Power of Prayer and The Nature of Healing’

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“Healing is the realization of the Divinity within.” — Dr. Ernest Holmes.

Many forms of prayer used throughout the world have kept people alive and well mentally, emotionally and physically for ages of time. How does that work? What effects does contemplative meditation have on our attitudes as they are translated into our physical well-being? Is this real or imaginary? Can the tangible results be witnessed? Let’s take a look.

All are welcome to join author and teacher Judith Jubb at the New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC, formerly Pagosa Community of New Thought) on Sunday, April 7, at 10:30 a.m. for our presentation, “The Power of Prayer and The Nature of Healing.”

We will have spirited live music.

Meditation and

healing circle

NTC holds Meditation and Healing Circle each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome. Instruction is provided for beginners.

Upcoming events

On Thursday, April 4, at 6 p.m., we will view and discuss the film “Ten Secrets For Success and Inner Peace” featuring Dr. Wayne Dyer. Donations are appreciated.

Reiki classes are available at NTC.

All are welcome. Please contact NTC for more information.

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052, or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.

