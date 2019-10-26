New Thought Center to present ‘The Cauldron of Life’

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

All are welcome to the New Thought Center this Sunday, Oct. 27, at 10 a.m. for our presentation, “The Cauldron of Life.” Our guest speaker will be Karen Aspin.

This is an interactive, experiential introduction to a fun and easy process that helps you connect with inner aspects of yourself through soul messages. Everyone will have an opportunity to get a personal message.

For those who wish to further explore the process until 5 p.m., we can make a day of it as we go into guided journey, card making and in-depth 19 card self-interpreted reading for setting intentions for the next year. For details and registration, contact Aspin at 507-0435.

We welcome people of all religions, genders, cultures and races to our services, where we celebrate the Science of Mind and positive thinking.

“To experience and accept abundance, we must be convinced that, as we believe, the Universe provides.” — Dr. Ernest Holmes.

We will have spirited live music.

Meditation circle

We invite the public to enjoy our weekly meditation circle each Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.

Upcoming events

Sunday, Nov. 3, 2 to 3:30 p.m.: Open Writing Group. If you are writing a memoir or you enjoy writing in the company of others, join our writing group. Bring paper and be ready to write. Donation appreciated.

Thursday, Nov. 7: Local herbalist Sam Johnson will speak on “Herbal Knowledge.”

Nov. 8 and 9: “Native American Stories for Children” with Storyteller Harmony Fire Eagle.

The times are to be determined. Please call New Thought Center for more information.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.

