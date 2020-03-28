New Thought Center to present about spiritual rebooting

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“You may not end up where you were going, but you will always end up where you were meant to be.” — unknown.

As we enter into the season of spring, we are aware of buds on the trees and daffodils popping up through the soil. Nature is providing the gift of fresh beginnings.

This Sunday, March 29, at 10:30 a.m., we welcome all to consider a spiritual restart with our presentation: “Time For a Spiritual Reboot: Go Inward To Receive Your Blessings!” Our speaker will be Shayla White Eagle McClure.

For those unable to attend our service, please watch the replay on Pagosa New Thought YouTube.

We welcome people of all religions, cultures, races and lifestyles to our services, where we celebrate the Science of Mind and positive thinking.

Our community of affirmative-minded people share joy, laughter and awareness of connection to spirit and our ability to co-create a life of infinite possibilities.

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

Group Meditation, each Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Fountain of Youth Exercise and Yoga Stretches, each Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Prosperity Class, each Monday at 5:30 p.m. Registration is required.

Cancellations

Due to public health concerns, we are canceling the following events until further notice:

Petroglyph Presentation, scheduled for Thursday, March 26, is canceled.

Earth Day Activities, scheduled for April 17 through 19, are canceled.

Stories To Tell Us, scheduled each Sunday at 2 p.m., is canceled.

About us

New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC) is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought).

