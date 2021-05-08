New Thought Center to honor all mothers at Sunday service

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center for

Inspirational Living

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living this Sunday, Mother’s Day, May 9, at 10 a.m. as we honor all mothers, all those who have nurtured two-legged and four-legged foundlings, and including our Mother Earth. Our speaker will be Janie Garms, RN, prayer chaplain.

Participants are welcome to bring a potluck dish.

Our sanctuary is sanitized and set up for social distancing.

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is now every Monday at 6 p.m.

Band practice is every Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join our band. Please text Bruce at (970) 507-0739 to join or for band information.

Please call/text (970) 510-0309 or (970) 309-d6067 for information on upcoming events.

Library

The New Thought Center has a large library of inspirational and spiritual books. To borrow or donate a book, please come to the New Thought Center prior to Sunday service or Meditation Circle.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes living a spiritually centered life, and promotes the philosophies of Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. New Thought honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Pagosa Lodge (elevator available).

Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling (970) 309-6067. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Channel).