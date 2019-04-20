New Thought Center to hear presentation on ‘The Resurrection of the Mind and Heart’

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“Let us turn to the sun of eternal life, the spiritual sun which cannot set and forever arises on the horizon of our own experience.” — Dr. Ernest Holmes.

All are welcome to join the Rev. Janet Wyrick and New Thought Center (NTC) on April 21 at 10:30 a.m. for our presentation, “The Resurrection of the Mind and Heart.” We will be sharing Dr. Ernest Holmes’ thoughts on the Easter season. We welcome participants to bring a potluck dish, but it is not required.

Meditation circle

NTC holds Meditation and Healing Circle each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome. Instruction is provided for beginners.

Upcoming events

On Thursday, April 18, we will hold movie night at 6 p.m.

On Thursday, April 25, Dr. Zach Nelson, Ph.D., will speak on “Relieving Stress” at 6 p.m.

The NCT will hold its annual Easter service on Sunday, April 21, at 10:30 at 40 N. 15th St.

Reiki classes are held at NTC.

Please call NTC for more information. Donations are appreciated.

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052, or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.

