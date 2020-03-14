New Thought Center to hear about living in faith, not fear

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“Fear is the opposite of faith.” — Dr. Ernest Holmes.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC) this Sunday, March 15, at 10:30 a.m. for our presentation: “Are You Living in Fear? Or Are You Living in Faith?” Our speaker will be Theresa Howard, RScP, Science of Mind practioner.

We welcome people of all religions, cultures, races and lifestyles to our services, where we celebrate the Science of Mind and positive thinking.

Our community of affirmative-minded people share joy, laughter and awareness of connection to spirit and our ability to co-create a life of infinite possibilities.

We will have spirited live music.

Also on Sunday, March 15, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., we invite all who enjoy sharing their writing with others to join our writing group for “Stories To Tell Us.” More information can be found on the website: Stories2TellUs.com.

Upcoming events

Thursday, March 12, 6 p.m: Movie: “You Can Heal Your Life” with Louise Hay.

Thursday, March 19, 6 p.m.: Spring celebration gratitude prayer.

Sunday, March 22, 6 p.m.: New moon drumming circle with potluck.

Thursday, March 26, 6 p.m.: Petroglyph presentation with Judith Jubb.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought).

