New Thought Center to discuss the fifth agreement: Listen and look for truth

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“Be authentic. Be joy. Be love. Be yourself: That’s the main point. That’s wisdom.” — Don Miguel Ruiz.

All our welcome to join New Thought Center (NTC, formerly Pagosa Community of New Thought) on Sunday, April 14, at 10:30 a.m. for our presentation, “The Fifth Agreement: Listen, but be Skeptical.” Our guest speaker will be Shayla White Eagle McClure.

The messages people receive are a mixture of all that we assume is truth. When we listen, we understand the story — ours and the other person’s. When we examine what is or is not truth, we reveal our true selves and we share our mission.

We will have spirited live music.

Meditation and

healing circle

NTC holds Meditation and Healing Circle each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome. Instruction is provided for beginners.

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052, or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.

Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Religion, Top Stories