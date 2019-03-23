New Thought Center to discuss ‘The Co-Creational Process of Manifestation’

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“Everyone has a great capacity for manifesting the desires of their dreams. But it is the soul, acting from the deepest level of human consciousness that guides the life and desires and ultimate power of manifestation. It is the soul who knows the original purpose and divine destiny meant to be operating through all of us. Thus, one of humanity’s greatest powers becomes realized in the recognition that manifestation is a co-creational process that involves the individual soul linking to the Divine” — Sophia Lugo, Ph.D.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC, formerly Pagosa Community of New Thought) at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 24, for our presentation, “The Co-Creational Process of Manifestation.”

Our guest speaker will be Lugo. Lugo is a psychotherapist and Peruvian-trained shaman whose latest book, “ Life As An Immortal,” reveals the greatest capacities expressed through every human who connects with the divine.

We will have spirited live music.

Meditation and healing circle

NTC holds a Meditation and Healing Circle each Wednesday at 6 p.m. (weather permitting) All are welcome. Instruction is provided for beginners. This Wednesday, March 20, we will hold a special equinox meditation.

Upcoming events

On Thursday, March 21, at 6 p.m., we will hold a spring equinox drumming circle. All are welcome to bring musical instruments and join in the circle. Donations are appreciated.

On Saturday, March 30, a class titled “The Shaman’s Tools” will be held. Please contact NTC for more information.

Reiki classes are held at the NTC. Please contact us for more information.

Science of Mind classes

On Sunday, March 21, at 9 a.m., PCNT will hold a Science of Mind 101 course. This is an introductory eight-week course. We will learn to transcend limits and to live without boundaries. There will be study of the basic principles of Science of Mind. You will experience a life-enhancing personal awakening that will be cultivated.

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052, or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.

Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Religion, Top Stories