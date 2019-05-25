New Thought Center to discuss creative thought

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

All are welcome to join the Rev. Janet Wyrick and New Thought Center (NTC, formerly Pagosa Community of New Thought) at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 26, for our presentation: “Creative Thought.”

The soil receives a seed and creates a plant from it. When the soil receives a tomato seed, it has no choice but to create a tomato. Learn how this demonstrates how our mind creates our experience from what thoughts we choose to plant.

We encourage all to join our community of affirmative minded individuals who share joy, laughter and spiritual awareness of their connection to spirit and their ability to co-create a life that expresses infinite possibilities.

We will have spirited live music.

Meditation circle and more information

NTC holds a Meditation and Healing Circle each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome. Instruction is provided for beginners.

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052, or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.

