New Thought Center to celebrate Membership Sunday

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center

for Inspirational Living

“The greatest discovery of all time is that one can change his future by changing his attitude.” — Oprah Winfrey.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living this Sunday, Jan. 31, at 10:30 a.m. at our Membership Sunday for our presentation, “Putting Altitude in Your Attitude.” We will be reviewing the prosperity teachings of the Rev. Stretton Smith and the Science of Mind philosophies of Dr. Ernest Holmes. Our speaker will be Shayla McClure, first recipient of the Institute for Leadership and Lifelong Learning Award.

This will be our annual Membership Sunday, where we honor all members and welcome new members to join our community. We encourage all to attend and learn of the benefits of joining our community. Participants are welcome to bring a potluck dish.

Our sanctuary is sanitized and set up for social distancing.

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. (weather permitting). All are welcome. This Wednesday, Feb. 3, we will be viewing the film “The Light Body.”

Band practice is every Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join our band. Please text Bruce at 507-0739 to join or for band information.

Library

The New Thought Center has a large library of inspirational and spiritual books. To borrow or donate a book, please come to the New Thought Center prior to Sunday service or Meditation Circle.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes living a spiritually centered life, and promotes the philosophies of Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. New Thought honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling 309-6067. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Channel).