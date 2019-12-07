New Thought Center to celebrate blessings of traditions

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

The New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC) celebrates all spiritual paths. All are welcome this Sunday, Dec. 8, at 10:30 a.m., as we join to celebrate the blessings of Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa traditions.

If you are not familiar with all of these traditions, please come to learn. If you know of them, please join us in celebrating them and discussing how these traditions bless us all.

Also on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., we invite all who enjoy writing in the company of others to join our writing group for “Stories To Tell Us.”

We welcome people of all religions, cultures, races and lifestyles to our services, where we celebrate the Science of Mind and positive thinking.

Our community of affirmative-minded people share joy, laughter and awareness of connection to spirit and our ability to co-create a life of infinite possibilities.

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

Monday, Dec. 9, 6 p.m.: Center for Spiritual Living Study Group.

Thursday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m.: free movie — “The Matrix.”

Sunday, Dec. 15, 10:30 a.m.: “Planetary Energies and How They affect Our Lives.”

Thursday, Dec. 19, 6 p.m.: movie — “Joyeux Noel,” a moving, true story.

Please call NTC for more information about these events.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

