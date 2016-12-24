New storm to arrive Christmas Eve

- News
If this week’s snow wasn’t enough for you, the National Weather Service has announced that another storm will hit tomorrow.
Light snowfall will begin in the Southwest Colorado mountains on Saturday morning increasing late Saturday afternoon into Sunday.
Snowfall will continue through Christmas Day, ending Sunday night.
Snow accumulation of 10-14 inches is possible with locally higher amounts along west and southwest facing slopes.
Snow rates of up to 1 inch per hour are expected during the heaviest times of precipitation with the heaviest snow expected Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Considerable blowing and drifting snow is expected with poor visibility. Southwest winds will be 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
This weather bulletin was provided by Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office Director of Emergency Operations Mike Le Roux
