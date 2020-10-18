New programs for disabled adults: Aspen House/Aspen Services extends services in Pagosa Springs

By Nathan Mueller

Aspen House/Aspen Services

Aspen House/Aspen Services (AH/AS) is expanding programs and services to help disabled adults develop new life skills.

AH/AS is committed to supporting adults with disabilities in Pagosa Springs through housing, transportation and job/life skills training. Two initiatives have been recently launched by the nonprofit.

The first initiative does an excellent job in supporting disabled adults and the environment. The new recycling program will be focused on recycling laptops. The program will teach job skills to the young adults and prepare them for life after high school. The recycling program will also provide a place for the community to dispose of laptops, reducing the electronic waste going to the landfill.

“I’m excited to see all the benefits that can come from this one program; helping disabled adults, caring for the environment and Pagosa residents getting electronic recycling,” said board member Cyndi Carr.

The second initiative relates to AH/AS taking over PS FroYo. The goal with expanding operations is to make it a year-round business so adults with disabilities can be supported outside of summer months. It is another place to teach job skills and provide funding to the organization.

About AH/AS

Mission: To cultivate an environment of success for adults with developmental disabilities and their community.

Visit us at aspenhousepagosa.org or call us at 398-1636 for further information.