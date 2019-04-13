New history discussion group forming

By Jim Van Liere

Special to The PREVIEW

Are you interested in reading and talking about history with others? If so, please join us and bring your ideas and experiences as we start a history discussion group at the Pagosa Springs Senior Center on April 17 at 1 p.m.

The discussions will cover many historical subjects based on the preferences of the group. So, plan on setting time aside to attend this initial meeting and ask your friends to join you who might also be interested.

For more information, call Jim at 731-6878.

