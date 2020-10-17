New High School Youth Nordic Ski Program needs your support

James Dickhoff

Pagosa Nordic Club

As the leaves have started changing colors, the Pagosa Nordic Club (PNC) is beginning preparations for this upcoming 2020-2021 Nordic ski season.

We are working on scheduling trail work days at the West Fork and Cloman Park and our events schedule has been updated with this year’s dates on our website, PagosaNordic.com, under the “events” tab.

Our big exciting news is that PNC is teaming up with Pagosa Springs High School to start a youth Nordic Ski program. PNC has long wanted to see a youth Nordic ski program established and was waiting for the right people to help champion the effort.

Josh Kurz (science teacher and former assistant track and cross-country running assistant coach) and Rachel Christiansen (math teacher and head cross-country running coach) have stepped up and offered to spearhead the youth Nordic ski program as a school-sponsored athletic program club. Thus far, there are 20 youth that have expressed interest in participating, double our original expectations. The Nordic ski program will initially start as an after-school recreation program, focusing on Nordic skate skiing. As the program matures, it is possible a race schedule may be considered.

PNC will provide the grooming equipment and volunteers needed to groom Yamaguchi Park and potentially a course on the high school property for a convenient after-school skiing course.

What we need now is your help in fundraising $7,000-$8,000 to purchase skate ski equipment to outfit the youth participants. Our local Alpen Haus Ski Center has generously offered to coordinate the purchase of gear at cost for the program. The PNC board members are so supportive of this program that they have individually donated a total of $1,200 to jump start the fundraising effort. Here is the link to donate from our webpage: https://pagosanordic.com/youth-nordic-ski-program-fund/.

We have secured a great deal on medium-level performance ski equipment with each set generally including skis (One Way premio skate ski), poles (Excel Carbon), boots (One Way) and bindings (SNS), with each full set costing approximately $375. If you are able, please consider donating $375 for a full set of gear; however, any amount will help us achieve our goal.

PNC is a 100 percent volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit, thus, your donation may be tax deductible. If an overage of donations are received, the funds will be set in a youth program account for additional gear needs this season and future year youth program equipment needs.

Please help support kicking off this new youth Nordic ski program and donate today at: https://pagosanordic.com/youth-nordic-ski-program-fund/.

Also, we will also accept your lightly used skate ski equipment for the program. Contact us at PagosaNordic@gmail.com to coordinate your equipment donation.

Thank you for your support.