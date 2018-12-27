New fees will protect Colorado waters from invasive mussels

Operators of motorboats and sailboats using Colorado waters will be required to purchase an Aquatic Nuisance Species stamp annually beginning in 2019. The cost of the stamp for Colorado residents is $25. For boaters coming to Colorado from other states or provinces, the stamp will cost $50. This funding will be used to keep destructive quagga and zebra mussels out of lakes and reservoirs through the state’s Aquatic Nuisance Species Inspection Program.

By Colorado Parks and Wildlife
In order to keep destructive quagga and zebra mussels out of lakes and reservoirs in Colorado, boaters will help to provide crucial funding for the state’s Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS) Inspection Program starting in 2019.

