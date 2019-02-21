New county administrator hired, will start in March

L. Scott Wall will become the new Archuleta County administrator on March 18, according to an employment agreement approved by the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Archuleta County, News, Top Stories