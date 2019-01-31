New circulation system and two new programs

Like all 110 members of the Colorado Library AspenCat Consortium, your library is switching to a new circulation system effective next Monday, Feb. 4, at 9 a.m.

Most of what happens after the migration will be behind-the-scenes and invisible to you, our patrons. But there will be one new feature we think you will like — as well as some overall service improvements.

Note that in order to accomplish this migration, your library will be closed Saturday, Feb. 2, as records are moved over the weekend. It seemed to be most practical and efficient to just close for the day since very little normal business can happen during the transition process — no check-ins, no check-outs, no holds placed or filled, no reports run, etc.

Operating with the new system should mean less downtime, faster updates and the ability for staff to pull holds more than once a day. As well, we’ll now have auto-renewals. That means instead of needing to renew items through the online tool or through library staff, your items will automatically renew.

We hope all goes according to plan over the weekend transition and the new system is up and running perfectly next Monday.

Library closing

Your library will be closed next Monday, Feb. 4, as we migrate to a new circulation system. See article above for more details.

New Knitting-plus Club for teens

Next Wednesday, Feb. 6, a new free club is being launched from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for seventh- through 12th-graders. It’s called the Knitting-plus Club because it includes not only knitting, but also crochet projects, needlepoint and more. But note that teaching will be available only for knitting.

This club is being formed at the request of several teens and the plan is to have the group meet monthly. The next couple of months will be a test period. Bring your knitting, crochet or needlepoint projects and hang out with other crafters. If you don’t know how to knit, come anyway, and we’ll get you started on some of the basics.

New women’s wellness program

Join us next Thursday, Feb. 7, from noon to 2 p.m. for a new free women’s wellness program for women ages 21-64 facilitated by San Juan Basin Public Health.

Please note that there will not be any actual physical examinations at the library. Rather, the sessions will provide education on about where and how to access cancer screenings, assess barriers to screening for breast and cervical cancer, and help with information about women’s sexual health.

You’ll also hear about free or low-cost services offered by San Juan Basin Health such as women’s, children’s and infants’ services; Connect for Health CO, Nurse-Family Partnership and SafeCare.

We plan to host this program on the first Thursday of February and March — and possibly beyond, depending on response. Light refreshments will be served. No registration is required.

New date for Paws to Read

Because your library is closed this Saturday, Feb. 2, as we migrate to a new circulation system (see top article above), Paws to Read is moved to Feb. 16 from 11 a.m. to noon.

All-ages gaming tomorrow

Join us tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 1, from 2 to 3:15 p.m. for a free all-ages gaming session where you can enjoy video gaming on Wii and Xbox 360 Kinect with your friends and family.

Tween gaming

Free gaming for those in the fourth through eighth grades is Monday, Feb. 4, from 4 to 5 p.m. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Teen gaming

Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the seventh through12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Spanish instruction

Join us for this free basic course Wednesday, Feb. 6, from 3 to 4 p.m. to improve your ability to speak and understand Spanish. No registration or previous attendance is required.

Teen advisory board

Next Thursday, Feb. 7, the teen advisory board meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Bring your fun and innovative ideas to help us plan teen programs. Share an idea to pick out a free book.

Computer classes

Join us for free sessions from 1 to 2 p.m. on alternating Thursdays to learn a useful technology skill or application. Feb. 14 is Google Drive Basics, when you will learn how to create documents, save your files online and collaborate with others on Google Drive. Feb. 28 is YouTube Basics, when you’ll learn about channels, subscriptions, play lists and uploading your own videos to YouTube. No registration is required.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) takes place on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., plus Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Come to your library to get help from Mark with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Family storytimes

Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., join us for free great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Both storytimes are open to babies, toddlers and youngsters of all ages to make it easier for parents to attend with their children depending on their busy schedules rather than the age of their little ones. Note no storytime Saturday, Feb. 2.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults. We look forward to seeing you at your library. Se habla espanol.

Expanded policy on DVDs

You now can check out 10 DVDs at a time. Also, new DVDs will be a separate category and you can check out two new DVDs in addition to the 10 from the regular offerings. We believe our DVD fans will appreciate this additional checkout number. It’s a win for your library as well, as we project it will create additional shelf space as more of our collection is checked out.

Large print

“The Only Woman in the Room” by Marie Benedict highlights the secret life of actress Hedy Lamarr vis-à-vis Nazi Germany. “The Boy” by Tami Hoag is a dual murder mystery. “Untouchable” by Jayne Ann Krentz features an FBI consultant drawn to cold cases. “The Best of Us” by Robyn Carr is a Sullivan’s Crossing romance. “Tropical Blues” by Sherryl Woods contains two Molly DeWitt mysteries.

How-to and self-help

“Am I Dying?!” by Columbia University cardiologists Drs. Christopher Kelly and Marc Eisenberg is a comprehensive, light-hearted resource for the hypochondriac in all of us, reviews dozens of symptoms and offers advice on when to chill out, make a doctor’s appointment or go to the hospital. “Deck Scaping” by Barbara W. Ellis is a guide to gardening and landscaping on and around your deck. “Rocky Mountain Gardener’s Guide” by John Cretti offers practical advice and personal recommendations for plants that are well-suited to the sometimes challenging conditions in the Rockies and High Plains regions. “Beyond Fear: A Toltec Guide to Freedom and Joy” contains the teachings of Don Miquel Ruiz, who was born into a family of rural healers in Mexico and later graduated from medical school and practiced as a surgeon.

Other nonfiction

“Jesse Ventura’s Marijuana Manifesto” lays out the author’s rationale for full legalization of medical/recreational marijuana and hemp.

Novels

“Less” by Andrew Sean Greer is a satire of the American abroad. “Freefall” by Jessica Barry begins when a woman survives when her fiancé dies in a private plane crash in the Colorado Rockies.

CDs

“The Best of Us” by Robyn Carr is a Sullivan’s Crossing romance. “Untouchable” by Jayne Ann Krentz features an FBI consultant drawn to cold cases. “Turning Point” by Danielle Steel follows four American trauma doctors involved in a mass-casualty training program in Paris.

Downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library. Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank our anonymous donors. For the generous monetary gift, we are grateful to Rice Reavis.

Quotable quote

“Dreams are only wistful thoughts until they are combined with action. Until then, they live only in our minds, locked behind doors we haven’t knocked on yet. Sometimes following a dream is like jumping off the high diving board into the deep water and having to learn to swim all over again. It can require sacrifice. Doing something we’ve never done before. Learning, asking, seeking. Sometimes taking two steps forward and one step back. But constantly and unwaveringly moving toward the goal.” — Country music musician Charlie Daniels in his book “Let’s All Make the Day Count.”

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at https://pagosalibrary.org.

Follow these topics: Library, Library News, Lifestyle, Top Stories