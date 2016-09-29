e edition login button

New bowl to be celebrated at Yamaguchi Skate Park Saturday

By Jim Garrett
SUN photo/Jim Garrett Sean Lee takes his turn at trying out the new bowl feature at the Yamaguchi Skate Park. The ribbon cutting for the new bowl will be this Saturday, Oct. 1. The bowl was constructed with funds and labor raised by the Skaters Coalition for Concrete, and with funding provided by the town and county.

The ribbon cutting for the new bowl added over the summer to the Yamaguchi Skate Park in the town of Pagosa Springs will be this Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. By the time of the ceremony, however, the bowl will have been well-initiated by enthusiastic skaters.

This story was posted on September 29, 2016.