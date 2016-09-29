New bowl to be celebrated at Yamaguchi Skate Park Saturday

- News
The ribbon cutting for the new bowl added over the summer to the Yamaguchi Skate Park in the town of Pagosa Springs will be this Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. By the time of the ceremony, however, the bowl will have been well-initiated by enthusiastic skaters.
