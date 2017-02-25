Need s’more books? Book Fair to start Monday

- News
By Lisa Scott
Special to The PREVIEW
Families, teachers and the community are invited to attend the Scholastic Book Fair hosted by Pagosa Springs Elementary School from Feb. 27 through March 10 during school hours in the school library.
The event and the theme Happy Camper Book Fair — S’more fun with books! inspires many activities at the school, as this is an exciting time for students during school hours and an enjoyable way to increase interest in reading for pleasure.
An event highlight is Family Night hosted by the Partners In Education Committee (P.I.E.) that will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on March 8. A delicious and nutritious homemade dinner will be served in the cafeteria.
This fun evening will include entertainment and activities. All families are invited to the school for an evening full of camping fun, to shop the Book Fair and, of course, to enjoy s’mores.
Parent/teacher conferences are Feb. 27, 28 and March 1 and the Book Fair will be open during these hours.
Students visit the Book Fair with their class to preview the books for sale, especially the new releases. There are a wide variety of books and price ranges available, and there is always a huge supply of bargain items as low as $1.99.
The hallway and entrance to the library have been decorated with the camping motif. Students also view the “Author DVD,” supplied by Scholastic, which features authors discussing the books they wrote with kids in mind. Individuals attending the event can also help build individual classroom libraries by purchasing books for teachers through the Classroom Wish List Program that is highlighted within the Book Fair.
The elementary school has been hosting book fairs since 1982. Proceeds from the book fairs are used for educational improvements that are beyond the basic school budget. The current goal is to add updated equipment and furniture to classrooms.
There are products for all age ranges and many excellent gift ideas. Inventory includes newly released titles, award-winning titles, annual favorites, children’s classics, beautiful hardback books, and books and products from more than 150 publishers.
The community is invited to attend the book fair as a shopper or volunteer during book fair hours as the event is hosted in the school library and staffed by volunteers. To sign up electronically for a volunteer slot, visit the website http://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0d4ba9a82baa8-spring2/
Contact Lisa Scott at 264-2730 or sranch@centurytel.net with any questions.
