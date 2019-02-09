Native American flute to serenade at Sunday Night Unplugged

By Sally Neel

Special to The PREVIEW

Local artist Charles Martinez will offer the ethereal sounds of the Native American flute at this week’s Sunday Night Unplugged at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church this Sunday evening at 5 p.m. Sunday Night Unplugged is a time set aside for meditation, prayer and listening, offered on the second Sunday evening of every month. Each month brings local artists who enhance this time with their offerings of beautiful music.

Martinez, a local favorite best known for his full moon serenades at Chimney Rock, has a gift for taking his listeners into another realm. While listening to the haunting sounds of the flute, one can easily envision the beauty of creation: a walk in the woods, sitting on the pinnacle of a mountain, listening to the gentle sounds of wind in the aspens, the river flowing over rocks or the birds singing in the trees.

St. Patrick’s offers the comfort of a beautiful worship space with large, clear glass transept windows that offer views of the San Juan Mountains and the pine-filled woods. The church is dimly lit and accented with candles which are lit by participants signifying their prayer. The altar is decorated with flowers and objects to enhance your time of meditation.

“It is always a special treat to welcome Charles to Sunday Night Unplugged. He is a local treasure and we are always happy to provide a venue and a setting for his music,” said Fr. Doug Neel, rector of St. Patrick’s.

Sunday Night Unplugged is free of charge and offered to the public. Church affiliation is not required. St. Patrick’s is located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. For more information, call 731-5801.

