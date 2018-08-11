Native American flute serenades on tap for Sunday Night Unplugged

- News
By Sally Neel
Special to The SUN
Local artist Charles Martinez will offer the mystic sounds of the Native American flute at this week’s Sunday Night Unplugged at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church on Sunday evening at 5 p.m.
Sunday Night Unplugged is free and offered at 5 p.m. on the second Sunday evening of every month. The public is invited to attend. St. Patrick’s is located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. For more information, go to www.stpatrickspagosa.org or call 731-5801.
