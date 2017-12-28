National Wrestling Hall of Fame announces Michael Martinez as 2018 Medal of Courage recipient

By Lincoln Mansch

Special to The SUN

The National Wrestling Hall of Fame announced on Dec. 21 that former University of Wyoming and Pagosa Springs High School (PSHS) wrestler Michael Martinez will be honored as the organization’s 2018 Medal of Courage recipient.

